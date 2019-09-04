Full service restaurant slated to open next year at Easterwood Airport

The original terminal at Easterwood Airport will soon be transformed into a full-service restaurant where customers can watch planes land and take-off and gaze into the Brazos Valley sunset.

Gate 12 Bar & Grill is slated to open in May 2020 across from the wind tunnel and next to the airport tower.

"We are expecting to capture traffic from all across this side of town including firefighters from the training school, airport passengers, students and staff from the RELLIS campus and people who live in this area," said Cody Whitten.

This new spot will be Whitten's second restaurant in the Bryan-College Station area. He currently runs J. Cody's BBQ on S. College Avenue in Bryan.

He's also hoping the restaurant will help persuade members of the military to make more fuel stops at the airport when flying through the area.

Gate 12 will serve lunch and dinner and should have a seating capacity of 170 people.

Whitten has worked for at least six months in securing the lease at the airport and remodeling of the former terminal building is scheduled to begin next month.