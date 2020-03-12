Full week of events ahead for city of College Station

Despite major events around the country like the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo being canceled, events here in the Brazos Valley are still going on.

The Neighborhood Seminar Supper is happening on March 17 at City Hall. You can learn about the city's consolidated plan and the community's needs assessment from community services. Dinner is free and you can get more information on the city's website.

The next day on March 18 will be the Exploring History Luncheon at Ringer Library. The topic is, "Who is Residing in the College Station Cemetery?" This event is also free with lunch available to purchase.

On March 19 is the open house for the new College Station Police Department. It starts at 3:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to tour the new facility.

Finally to wrap up the week on March 20 is the first Movies in the Park for the season. The city will be showing "The Secret Life of Pets 2".

If there are any changes to the schedule the city will update the public.