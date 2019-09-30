Fun For All Playground entering Phase 2

The next phase in College Station's new Fun For All Playground is starting soon.

The city council recently awarded a construction contract for the new facility at Central Park. The park opened earlier this summer and has adaptive playground equipment for people of all ages and with mobility issues.

Monday morning the new Fun for All Playground was a popular spot for kids to splash and play.

"You don't really see a lot of this equipment at a bunch of other parks which is really nice. It's really accommodating for all ages which is awesome for a mom with multiple kids of all different ages," said Mackenzie Ganger, a College Station mother. She is new to town but has made this park a regular spot for her boys.

Phase two will have more features for people of all abilities like a turf field and accessible restrooms and more play equipment.

"That will have the Carolyn and John David Crow Field and our founder's plaza and a sensory area," said Lisa Aldrich, Fun for All Playground Publicity Chairman.

The cost of $1.8 million is more than what organizers expected.

"We need to raise another $400,000 by July to complete phase two and so we need everybody to help us jump on board," she said.

"We had projected $1.5 million. Well, the bids came in and it’s $1.8 million so we had received that $500,00 grant which was fabulous. But it was a matching grant," said Aldrich. "And we had to have not only the match done but we had to have an approved contract by the city," she said.

The city council said they'll give up to $546,000 for the project. Fun For All officials said it will work like a short-term loan.

"We were still short from $1.8 million so the city has loaned us, forwarded us some money so that we could say 'yes we can pay for this'," said Aldrich. "It's such a giving community and it has been really truly. I mean I'm just amazed at how many folks have called and said, 'Ok let's get involved'," she said.

"As they complete it we'll probably be here multiple days a week for sure," said Ganger.

A timeline for breaking ground hasn't been announced. Construction is expected to take 270 days once work begins.