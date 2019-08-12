Fun, flyovers and barbecue at Hempstead's Watermelon Run for the Fallen

The Watermelon Run for the Fallen is coming back to the Brazos Valley for the 10th Anniversary. The event is a way to honor veterans from Texas that have been killed in Iraq and Afghanistan, while also supporting their families.

Monday, Scott Duncan appeared on Brazos Valley This Morning to talk about the Watermelon Run. He also brought with him a sign commemorating Hometown Hero, SPC. Andre L. Murphy.

The Watermelon Run for the Fallen will begin at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 400 Donoho St. in Hempstead. Registration is $30 and can be completed online or on the day of the race.

The event will include flyovers by helicopters and F18s, a 3,500 sq ft flag will be brought in by parachutists, new recruits will be sworn in and there will be a roll call for fallen service members. After roll call, participants can get free barbecue.

Organizers say money raised at the Watermelon Run will benefit multiple organizations, including Operation Military Embrace, which gives grants to wounded service members.