Fundraiser and film premier featuring local residents scheduled for next month

A local organization is hosting a fundraiser next month at the Queen Theatre during the premiere of a film feature local residents.

Botanical Brouhaha, a floral design blog, and podcast is collaborating on a short film called Day Lily with Phil John Perry.

Day Lily will preview on Wednesday, November 6, at the Queen in downtown Bryan and ticket sales will be used to help create opportunities and meet needs for Bryan youth and families.

"Day Lily" is a short film and floral collaboration about the need for fairness, equality, diversity, and passion against all odds," said Amy McGee, Founder of Botanical Brouhaha.

"While we use the proceeds from these events to meet some basic needs, the focus of this short film is really about encouraging young people to dream bigger. We can't dream about things we don't know about, so we're constantly trying to provide opportunities to introduce young people in our community to new experiences. This is our way of paying it forward," said McGee.

The premier and red carpet event is Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 7:00 pm. - 9:00 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

The Red Carpet event begins at 7 p.m. The film premiere is at 7:30 p.m. There is a panel and Q&A session at 8:00 p.m.