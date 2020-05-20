Funeral arrangements announced for Sammy Catalena

Brazos County Commissioner and local businessman Sammy Catalena passed away at his home Tuesday with his wife by his side. He was 72.

Catalena's funeral arrangements are being handled by Hillier Funeral Home of Bryan.

A visitation will be held at Hillier Funeral Home of Bryan on Tuesday, May 26 from 1:00 - 7:30 p.m. Visitors will be guided to specified parking and ushered through stations in intervals to ensure social distancing.

A virtual Rosary and memory share will begin at 8:00 p.m. on May 26 and be streamed on Hillier Funeral Home's website.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 27 at 2:00 p.m. The family has requested that guests arrive between 12:30-1:45 p.m. to arrange social distance seating. Seating will be limited to 200 guests.

The mass will also be live streamed on Hillier Funeral Home's Facebook page.

Catalena had served as Precinct 2 Commissioner since January 2011. He was the owner of Catalena Hatters and the Texas Rose Boutique, the Sammy Catalena Rodeo and Livestock Company, and a ranching operation.

Catalena was a graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan and a member of the Texas A&M University class of 1972.

He served as a medic in the U.S. Army’s 9th Infantry Division, where he served in at Bien Hoa during the Vietnam War.

Catalena is survived by his wife Carolyn and three sons, Travis, Scott and Clay, as well as several grandchildren.