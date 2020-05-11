Funeral arrangements announced for local firefighter killed in crash

Funeral arrangements for Madisonville firefighter Cory Heidler have been announced to the public.

Heidler died Friday night on Highway 105 in Washington County when his pickup truck left the highway and crashed. Troopers are still investigating the cause of the accident.

The viewing will be held at Madisonville Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M. The funeral services will be also held at Madisonville Christian Fellowship at 2 P.M. on Thursday May 14, 2020 with graveside services following at Madisonville City Cemetary.

Apparatus procession line up will begin at Madisonville Christian Fellowship at 1 P.M.

If any citizens would like to pay their respects, you are being asked that you line the streets from Buc-ee’s all the way down to Dairy Queen.

If any fire departments have questions please contact Madisonville Fire Captain Brandon Hutsen at 936-348-0453

*Social distancing will be practiced*

Madisonville Funeral Home

1511 East Main St

Madisonville, TX 77864

Madisonville Christian Fellowship

3973 Hwy 21 East

Madisonville, TX 77864