Funeral escort for San Jacinto County Deputy comes through Navasota

The funeral procession for a San Jacinto County Deputy came through the Brazos Valley Friday afternoon.

36-year-old Bryan Pfluger was killed last Saturday while responding to a call. Investigators said he was driving eastbound on State Highway 150 when he clipped another deputy's vehicle that had slowed down. Both deputies were responding to a call in a separate vehicles.

On Friday dozens of first responder vehicles including, police, fire, EMS and State Troopers were part of a procession for Pfluger.

The procession made it's way through Navasota headed to Pflugerville for the burial.

"And it was our honor and privilege to have our deputies, troopers, Navasota Police, other agencies and of course the fire departments and St. Jospeh EMS all staged along the line of the procession in Grimes County," said Sheriff Don Sowell of Grimes County. "And a sad situation of an officer losing his life on a circumstance like this," he said.

Pfluger leaves behind a wife and baby.

Investigators said he wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

He'd been with the sheriff's office in Coldspring for four years.

