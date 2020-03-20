Funeral homes changing services after COVID-19 guidelines

Many businesses in the Brazos Valley are being affected by the new guidelines given out by local, state and national authorities.

Chad Jones, the owner of Callaway-Jones in Bryan, says his business is experiencing a unique issue.

"We have to limit the gatherings to ten or less family members. So we are trying to gently express to our families that we are going to do our best to pay tribute but also abide by the guidelines of the CDC,” said Jones.

Jones says they are constantly wiping down door handles and commonly touched areas to try to keep everyone healthy.

Callaway-Jones is also offering different options for people with large families so they can still watch the funeral.

"We are able to record the service for the family. We are also able to live stream on the internet for family members who are not able to attend due to the ten limit recommendation,” Jones said.

Jones says he has been on calls with the Center for Disease Control to discuss the implications for his business. He says the CDC, at this time, does not know if COVID-19 can be spread by a deceased person. However, they are recommending if it is an open casket, that family members do not touch the body.

With information and guidelines constantly changing, Jones says one thing at his business stays the same.

"We are gong to take a lot of steps to do the best we can to meet the guidelines, but we are also going to serve families to the best of our ability,” said Jones.