Funeral mass held for Brazos County Commissioner Sammy Catalena

Well-known businessman and Brazos County Commissioner Sammy Catalena has been laid to rest.

On Tuesday, a funeral mass was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan in honor and celebration of the Bryan native and longtime businessman.

Some of Catalena's closest friends and family members gathered in the church, six feet apart in every other pew to remain socially distant while still mourning Catalena.

Together, they prayed, worshiped and reflected on their relationship with Sammy.

Sig Rosier says he became good friends with Catelena when his son, David, worked for him for several years in the rodeo.

"I guess you could say maybe Sammy is one of my boys. He was a good man. A good friend, a good friend and a servant of the people," said Rosier.

Rev. Msgr. John McCaffrey says Catalena will be missed by not only his friends and family, but also the entire Brazos Valley.

“Sammy loved the Brazos valley. Sammy gave up himself to it. Our loss is broader than simply the grief that we feel as individuals, for our community is suffering this loss," said Father McCaffrey.

"A beautiful service for a good man. We’ll miss him. We will miss him," said Rosier.

Following the mass, Catalena was buried at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Bryan.

Catalena passed away at the age of 72 and is survived by his wife Carolyn, their three sons, Travis, Scott and Clay, as well as several grandchildren.