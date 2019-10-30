Funeral plans announced for local child fatally injured by animal

Funeral plans have been announced for a little girl who was fatally injured last week by an animal in Grimes County.

Heziabah Kuehne-Duncan, 3, passed away on Tuesday, October 22 after being rushed to a Bryan hospital in a medical helicopter. The Grimes County Sheriff's Office said the child was kicked by the cow on her grandparent's property located between Anderson and Roans Prairie.

The child's family tells KBTX she was a "very sweet little girl who loved everything."

Her funeral is Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Navasota Baptist Church and is open to the public.

According to a news release, deputies said the incident appeared to be "nothing more than a tragic accident."