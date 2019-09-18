Funeral procession details released for longtime College Station firefighter

The city of College Station has released funeral procession plans for longtime firefighter Lance Norwood, who passed away Saturday after a long battle with cancer. Norwood, 53, is survived by his wife and two sons.

Visitation

Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 5-8 pm, Thursday, September 19th, at Hillier Funeral Home at 4080 SH 6 South in College Station.

Funeral Service

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20 at Central Church located at 1991 FM 158 in College Station. Doors to the church will open at 9:00 a.m. Everyone is asked to be in place by 9:45 a.m.

Funeral Procession Information:

The funeral procession will begin around 11 a.m. and travel from Central Church, west on Harvey Road/Highway 30, south on Highway 6, west on Harvey Mitchell Parkway/FM 2818, and west on Raymond Stotzer Parkway to the College Station Memorial Cemetery.

For the public, who wish to pay their respects to Deputy Fire Marshal Norwood, the best place to view the procession will be along Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Motorists and pedestrians are reminded to proceed with caution in these areas as traffic may be slow. Please add additional travel time if you will be in or around the area of the procession. Alternate routes may be congested due to diverting traffic. Pedestrians are reminded to cross the street at crosswalks and obey traffic control devices.

Graveside with Fire Services Honors

Friday, September 20

12:00pm – 1:00pm (approximate times)

College Station Memorial Cemetery

3800 Raymond Stotzer Pkwy

Reception

Friday, September 20

1:00 PM

Central Church

1991 FM158

College Station