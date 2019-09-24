Funeral services announced for Texas A&M student

Funeral services have been set for the Texas A&M student who died after being struck by an alleged intoxicated driver in College Station.

Carly Nicole Beatty's funeral will be Saturday, October 5 at 12:30 p.m. at the Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen, Texas. Visitation will be the same day and location at 11:30 a.m.

Beatty passed away last weekend, a week after she was hit by a driver on Texas Avenue near University Drive in the early morning hours of Sunday, September 15.

Police say Pedro Puga, 17, of Bryan admitted to taking Xanax and cocaine before driving the car that hit her.

Online jail records Tuesday show Puga remains in the Brazos County Detention Center. The bonds on his new charges total $250,000.

College Station police say any additional charges would likely come from an indictment handed up by a Grand Jury tasked with reviewing the case.

