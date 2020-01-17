Funeral services held for former Bryan Police officer

Funeral services were held Friday afternoon to honor the life of a former public servant who passed away after a battle with cancer.

George Aguilar served as a Bryan Police officer for nearly 35 years. He started off as a patrol officer and later worked as a detective. He also worked as a school resource officer and K9 officer before retiring in 2015.

Aguilar also served as a jailer in Killeen and a corrections officer in Huntsville before joining Bryan PD.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske says Aguilar will be remembered for his constant positive attitude and the way he influenced children in Bryan during his time as a resource officer.

“I think the thing that stands out the most is the time he spent as a school resource officer because you end up affecting so many more people than just someone out on patrol. He was talking and interacting with kids and I could guess that you couldn’t count how many kids he made a positive influence on,” said Chief Buske.

Aguilar passed away on January 13 at the age of 62.

