GameDay Forecast: Auburn vs Texas A&M

Big weekend in Aggieland. Saturday brings a top 20 matchup to Kyle Field with #8 Auburn coming to town. Headed to the game? Here's what you need to know about the weather.

Summer's days are numbered. Autumn officially arrives at 2:50 a.m. Monday.

The Brazos Valley and Texas did not get the memo.

Saturday brings a hot, sweaty, and breezy day to Bryan / College Station. Sunrise mid-70s quickly warm to the 80s by mid-morning and near 90° by midday.

Tailgate plans? Pre-game activities? You are walking through the shadows of Kyle in the mid-to-upper 80s. Factor in the humidity and it will [already] feel like 93° - 97° by noon to 1 p.m.

Game time! Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. inside Kyle Field. Right...at...the...heat...of...the...day...

You walk into Kyle Field with the thermometer reading the low 90s.

You will walk out of Kyle Field with the thermometer reading the low 90s (unless a shower or thunderstorm comes near the stadium).

Heat index has it feeling more like the mid-to-upper 90s. Pack into your seat with 100,000 of your closest friends with the late September sun baking down and it will likely feel like it is over 100°. Eastside ticket holders: that will especially hold true as the shade creeps in for everyone but you through the game. Good news? A breeze will blow out of the south-southeast and occasionally gust upwards of 20mph.

Oh..by the way, that rain chance we mentioned above? Not a major concern, but some residual tropical moisture in the atmosphere from once Tropical Storm Imelda will leave a 20% to 30% chance for passing rain. Most likely window for that to happen: between the beginning of 2nd and 4th quarters.

The lightning threat is low but not-zero. Keep your KBTX PinPoint Weather App close and be sure to listen for any announcements made by stadium officials.

