GameDay in Aggieland: Alabama vs Texas A&M Weather

In the wake of an unusually strong October cold front, a gorgeous fall day is waiting for Aggieland Saturday.

Nick Saban's #1 Alabama team is in town. Big game at Kyle Field this week.

Stepping out to campus early to pick out a prime tailgate spot? Breakfast at Kyle? Layers will be your friend.

Morning upper 40s and low 50s are on the thermometer under a generally overcast sky. Factor in a small breeze around 10mph and it will feel more like the low-to-mid 40s at times.

Warming up by the time burgers hit the grill and pre-game activities are underway in and around the Zone. Low 60s with some sunshine getting through thinning clouds are waiting for you at the noon hour.

Kick-off is set for 2:30pm. Not going to be able to make it to the game Saturday? No worries! The Brazos Valley can watch it on KBTX.

A layer of high clouds will allow the October sun to shine on Kyle Field and warm temperatures to the mid-to-upper 60s throughout the game. Light wind, low humidity, fall temperatures: aka perfect Fightin' Texas Aggie Football weather.

Break out the maroon long sleeves for the first time this season!

Enjoy the game, Aggies!

BTHObama!

Gig 'em!