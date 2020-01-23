Garbage collection truck rolls on highway near airport

Firefighters have freed the driver of a private garbage collection truck that overturned Thursday afternoon near the airport in College Station.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. on the frontage road of Raymond Stotzer Parkway just west of FM 2828.

The westbound onramp to Raymond Stotzer is closed near the entrance of the airport and Turkey Creek Road. No other vehicles are involved in the crash.

The driver of the truck was pinned in the vehicle, but she was rescued by College Station firefighters. Police say she appears to be in stable condition.

The vehicle belongs to Dillo Disposal Service, LLC based in Somerville.

The cause of the accident isn't known at this time.