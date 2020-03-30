Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood plan CBS special

A concert featuring Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood crashed Facebook Live several times last week, and that made CBS take notice.

CBS will air a special called “Garth and Trisha Live!” on Wednesday.

Brooks and Yearwood had performed from their home on their weekly Facebook show, “Inside Studio G,” last Monday.

It attracted 5.2 million viewers, taking out the system multiple times.

Brooks will use today’s “Inside Studio G” to tell people how to make requests for the CBS special.

Brooks, Yearwood and CBS will donate $1 million to charities yet to be determined.

A minimal crew practicing social distancing will film the special.