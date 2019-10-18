Gas station robbery suspect arrested less than 24 hours after crime

College Station police have announced an arrest in Thursday night’s armed robbery at a gas station.

Police said Daniel Todd Bradshaw, 30, of Brazos County was taken into custody Friday afternoon with help from the Bryan Police Department. Details of the arrest and where he was taken into custody were not immediately available.

The gas station robbed Thursday is located in the 1600 block of Harvey Road at Highway 6 near the mall.

Police said the suspect was armed with a gun when he walked in, demanded money, and took off running before officers arrived. Nobody was injured.

In addition to the robbery charge, Bradshaw is also facing unrelated charges for public intoxication and striking an unattended vehicle. Online jail records from the Brazos County Detention Center show he’s been arrested 15 times since 2006.

