Gather up a team and bowl for a good cause

Big Brother Big Sisters is devoted to helping and mentoring children in our community and now they're hosting a big event to benefit those children.

Bowl for Kids' Sake is an annual bowling event to keep the mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters alive in the Brazos Valley. The non-profit mentoring organization looks for caring adults int the community that they can pair with kids who can use extra support.

Right now 175 kids benefit from the organization but about 80 others are still on a waiting list. Taking part in the fundraiser helps them find support.

If you would like to participate, it costs $500 for a team of five people. It takes place at Grand Central Station on March 7. To register you can visit them online.