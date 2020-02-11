Gender, Sexuality and the 2020 Election

The race for a place on the Democratic Presidential ticket is in full swing.

At this point, it's been whittled down to just a handful of candidates with a realistic chance to get the nomination.

The field initially started out big and diverse. But with the loss of candidates like Julian Castro, Cory Booker, and Kamala Harris some of the racial diversity has disappeared. However, the remaining contenders still make up one of the most diverse groups in history.

Joining First News at Four to discuss what role diversity will play in the presidential election is Theresa Morris, she's a professor of Sociology at Texas A&M University and the Coordinator of Women's and Gender Studies Program.

Morris says the idea that a woman can't win the White House is not supported by facts.

"We know that women can be elected," Morris says, "and if we look outside of the United States, in about 59 countries outside the United States since the 1960's women have been the leaders of the countries, and so I like to think that America is not going to be exceptional."

