George & Barbara Bush Foundation CEO will retire in June

The George and Barbara Bush Foundation announced Tuesday that CEO David B. Jones plans to retire from his position in June.

Jones has been CEO of the foundation since 2016. He will become a senior advisor to the Foundation focused on the current fundraising campaign.

“David has been a terrific CEO for the Foundation, spearheading key initiatives to expand the Presidential Center and Library, managing the Foundation through the loss of both President Bush and Mrs. Bush, and planning a key legacy fundraising campaign to help secure our future,” said Alexander Ellis, chair of the foundation’s board of directors .

“We will miss his leadership but are very pleased he will continue to play an important role in the legacy fundraising campaign we have initiated this year. He has been a strong and loyal fixture in Bush Family initiatives for decades, including helping to raise the initial capital to launch the Bush Center and Foundation in 1993.”

“It has been a distinct honor for me to play a leading role in President and Mrs. Bush’s Foundation for these last four years,” Jones said. “They are two of the finest people I have ever met, and having the opportunity to work with them on their Foundation and its vision and goals has been a very special honor and experience.”

Former White House Chief of Staff, Andrew Card, will serve as interim CEO during the search for Jones' replacement.

