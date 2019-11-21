George Bush Library and Museum hosting December events

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum has several events planned for December, but first, a government shutdown needs to be averted.

David Anaya says the Library and Museum and its events can't go on while the government is closed.

If the government stays open, there are several fun events planned.

On December 3, the Bush Library will partner with the Hungarian Consulate in Houston for a foreign issues forum. Mr. Zsolt Németh, a member of the Hungarian Parliament will discuss the end of the Cold War and American-Hungarian relations since the fall of the Iron Curtain.

On December 5, the Library Center's Community Christmas Tree will be lit in a ceremony modeled after the annual White House Tree Lighting.

December 7 is the annual Holidays in the Rotunda Celebration. Starting at 10:00 a.m .there will be live holiday entertainment, pictures with Santa Claus, and ornament decorating.

For more information about upcoming events, visit bush41.org/events.

