George Bush Library hosting fun October events

The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum has several events in October.

October 19 is Smokey Bear's 75th Birthday Bash with the Texas A&M Forest Service. The party is 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the grounds and guests can wish Smokey a happy birthday and see the official Friends of Smokey Bear Hot Air Balloon.

October 24 is the Texas A&M University Chemistry Road Show. Dr. Jim Pennington will have fun and exciting chemistry demonstrations running from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.

October 27 is the "Night at the Museum" Halloween Celebration. There will be trick-or-treating through the museum as well as games and other carnival festivities from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. It's free and open to the public.

For more information about the events happening this month, visit bush41.org/events.