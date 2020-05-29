Group hosts protest in College Station following George Floyd's death

On Friday afternoon, a peaceful protest following the death of George Floyd formed on the intersection of George Bush Drive and Texas Avenue.

Those in attendance held signs with messages like “Justice for George Floyd.”

Some drivers honked their horns in support as they passed by.

India Davis was one of the participants in the protest. She hopes this gathering will be symbolic of the love she believes our country needs.

"I feel like it should signify love….because that's what this world needs. That's what our president needs, our community needs," said Davis.

Davis said another demonstration would also take place at noon Saturday at the same location.

