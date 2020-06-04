George Floyd's life honored in memorial services across the nation

Friends, family, and the general public will have the opportunity say goodbye to George Floyd in several different services across the nation starting on Thursday.

The first memorial service will be held in Minneapolis, where George Floyd's life ended.

The service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University, and Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy, according to CNN.

The next services, a public viewing and private memorial service, will be held in North Carolina on Saturday, June 6. The public viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters, according to Hubert A. Peterkin, Hoke County Sheriff.

The family-only private memorial service will then follow at 3:00 p.m.

Next week, on Monday, June 8th, in Texas, the final public memorial will be held in Houston from noon to 6:00 p.m. at The Fountain of Praise, according to the Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center.

The Fountain of Praise is located at 13950 Hillcroft Avenue in Houston.

In addition to the public visitation, a private celebration of life for just the family will take place on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.

According to the Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center, George Floyd will be buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland.