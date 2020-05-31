George Floyd's son, a Bryan resident, says violent protests solve nothing

Hundreds of people were at a Black Lives Matter demonstration on Sunday in downtown Bryan, including Quincy Mason Floyd, one of George Floyd's sons.

Floyd and his sister, Connie Mason, attended Sunday's rally that lined Texas Avenue at E. 29th Street near the Bryan Municipal Building and police headquarters. The event was larger than similar protests held Friday and Saturday in College Station, but remained peaceful.

"I'm really excited about all this. Everyone is coming out and showing him love. I love this. My heart is really touched by all this," Floyd told KBTX's Rusty Surette.

Floyd and his siblings moved to Bryan with their mother more than 15 years ago and now call this area home, but they were born and raised in Houston's Third Ward. Floyd said he was a young child, about four or five, when he last saw his father.

It wasn't until after Memorial Day, when news of George Floyd's death in police custody began circulating on television, that Quincy Floyd learned of his father's death.

"I didn't recognize who it was until mom called and told me. She said, 'Do you know who that guy was?' I said no. She said, 'That's your father.' I was in tears. It's been a long time since I've seen him," said Floyd.

Both Floyd and his sister praised local protestors for hosting peaceful demonstrations and denounced the violence that has unfolded in other cities.

"Tearing up things, it's not going to solve anything. My dad is in peace and we have to be the ones to deal with all this stress. It's going to be tough to get over this day by day," said Floyd.

"This [in Bryan] is beautiful. I love it. This is more like it. All of the support and we see all of this. It keeps my brother up in spirit. Just having all the support he has. It's nice," said Connie Mason.

Floyd says people here in Bryan-College Station have been surprised to learn about the local connection to an international story. He says some people at first questioned it.

"They kept asking, 'Do you have any proof?' and I said yeah, look at my face and look at his face. You can tell he's my father."

The two plan to be in Houston on Monday to visit with other members of the extended family and hope to have news to share soon about funeral arrangments for Floyd, who will be buried in the Houston area. Services are being planned by the Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center in Rosharon. Details have not been released at this time.

George Floyd died on Memorial Day after being taken into police custody in Minneapolis. His death resulted in the arrest of one police officer and the firing of three others and spurred a wave of nationwide protests that continued this weekend.

Floyd is a native of Houston and attended Texas A&M-Kingsville in the 90s.

