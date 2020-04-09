Georgia bar removes dollar bills stapled on walls to help pay employees during coronavirus outbreak

A Georgia bar owner struggling to pay her employees spent more than three days removing stapled dollar bills from walls in order to pay workers hurting from the coronavirus outbreak.

Customers at The Sand Bar in Tybee Island have been stapling dollar bills on walls and ceilings for years, but now that business has dried up, owner Jennifer Knox has had trouble paying her staff. That’s why she decided to remove the bills from the walls one-by-one.

Knox was able to gather more than $3,700, and customers also pitched in to help workers.

In the end, Knox was able to give $600 each to the bartenders and musicians.