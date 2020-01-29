Get a great deal on some fashions while giving back

It's almost the time of the year for Junior League's Bargain Blitz where people can score a great deal on some clothes and help out the community.

It's being described as the most epic garage sale in the Brazos Valley. Here you'll be able to find anything from clothes, baby goods, furniture, and kids' toys.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Junior League so they can continue to support youth in the area.

The preview event will happen on March 6 so people can get the chance at early access to the sales. It costs $6 for adults and $3 or children 12 and under. Admission comes with a pizza dinner and live entertainment. The next day admission will be $1.

Donations are being accepted until February 29 if you would like to contribute.