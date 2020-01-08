Get a life like experience at the Museum of the American GI

Experience history in real life! The Museum of the American GI in College Station is hosting it's Ride to the Brazos event on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Guests have the opportunity to ride in the GMC CCKW 2 ½ ton 6x6 from the Museum of the American GI to the Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site.

The GMC CCKW 2 ½ ton 6x6 was a very important truck during World War II. It helped carry men and equipment throughout Europe, according to the Museum of the American GI’s Facebook page.

During the Ride to The Brazos, guests will get to explore the Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site, enjoy a family-style BBQ lynch at R-Place, and then return to the Museum of the American GI for a guided tour, according to the Museum of the American GI’s Facebook page.

“This is really one of the only few times somebody gets to ride in a World War II truck for an extended period of time and actually get to experience history,” said Leisha Mullins, Secretary and Treasurer of the Museum of the American GI.

“Then also we are going to a historic spot in Texas where the nation of Texas started at Washington-on-the-Brazos. So you are riding in a historical truck, going to a historical place and it’s just a nice experience for the family.”

The event starts at 9:00 a.m. and runs till 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 for adults and $35 for children 6 to 11 years old. Lunch and the self-guided tour of the Washington-on-the-Brazos Park and visitor center is included, but admission to the Star of the Republic Museum will be an additional fee.

“For safety reasons, there must be one adult/chaperone for every two children age 11 and under,” according to the Museum of the American GI’s Facebook page. “Children must be able to sit still (no standing, changing seats or moving around the bed) while the vehicle is moving. This trip is not suitable for children under 6 and those who need car or booster seats.”

To sign up for the event, you can register HERE

Beyond Ride to the Brazos, the Museum of the American GI has several other events coming up!

“We have something every month, once a month, all the way through May,” said Mullins.

Events:

January:

-Ride to the Brazos (January 11)

-Hands on History (January 18)

February:

-Swing into History (February 29)

March:

-Living History Weekend (March 28-29)

April:

-National Remembering the Fallen (April 16 & 19)

May:

-Remembering the Fallen (May 23 & 24)

About The Museum of the American GI

The Museum of the American GI is “home to one of the finest collections in the US of restored, running WWI, WWII and later era military vehicles including a WWI FT-17 tank, WWII Sherman tanks, M18 Hellcat, River Patrol Boat, and various other vehicles,” according to the Museum of the American GI website. “What really makes this museum unique is its ability to exhibit the vehicles and weapons in action.”

The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Group tours can also be scheduled Monday through Thursday by appointment. It is located at 19124 Highway 6 South in College Station.

