Get in the holiday spirit this year at Krispy Kreme

‘Tis the season with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts!

Only available during the holidays, Krispy Kreme is featuring a holiday collection of donuts. According to Krispy Kreme, the holiday collection consists of:

-The Santa Belly- “[a] doughnut filled with Chocolate Kreme™, dipped in red icing with sparkling sugar and a hand-decorated belt.”

-The Reindeer- “Our classic Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and decorated like a reindeer with sugar piece eyes, pretzel antlers, and a red icing nose.”

-The Present- “Our classic Original Glazed® doughnut filled with Original Kreme™ and decorated with a red icing bow to look like a present.”

Starting on Monday, December 16, they are launching an additional gingerbread flavored donut according to College Station Krispy Kreme Franchise Owner, Brian Davis. “It’s going to be a gingerbread glazed, where we mix the gingerbread inside of the glazed donut and bake it right into it. We are also going to have a crème filling, so it’s going to be a gingerbread Kreme filling in a regular glazed donut.”

Only on December 12, Krispy Kreme is celebrating 12-12, with a special deal. According to the Krispy Kreme website, guests can purchase one dozen of the iconic Original Glazed® doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen.

In the spirit of giving and making the holidays sweet, the College Station Krispy Kreme, is hosting a toy and coat drive on Saturday, December 14 benefiting Project Hope. During the toy drive, customers will be able to see Santa, the Grinch, an elf, and will receive a free coffee and donut with their donation of a toy or coat. Davis said he has a real personal connection with toy and coat drives.

“I grew up very very poor, and we looked forward to the holidays because we got Christmas presents and got our clothing and coats from people who donated it to the shelters. [During this time], it’s very personal for me to give back because it kinda helped me out as kid and I got presents I wouldn’t normally get, so I am very thankful for anyone that brings them by.”

This act of charitable giving is just one way the College Station Krispy Kreme has been giving back to the community. They have given donations to groups like the homeless, food shelters, and other groups, according to Davis.

“Our goal is to be a part of the community not just sell donuts, but also give back.”

Krispy Kreme is located at 1312 Harvey Road in College Station. They are open Sunday through Thursday 6:00 a.m. till 10:00 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 6:00 a.m. till 11:00 p.m.

