Weekend Gardener: It's time to prune your rose bushes

Our Weekend Gardener stops by to show us how to take care of roses in our gardens.

Jayla Fry says this is the time of year to prune your roses and take care of some planting. She says when you're pruning your roses take a step back and look for any dead canes.

Next you want to look to see if any limbs are crossing each other and fix them. It's essential for the sun to hit them to get more flowers. From there you want to shape the plant by taking off half of the plant.

For more information you can always visit the Aggie Horticulture website.