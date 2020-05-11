Get tested for COVID-19 in Robertson County today

Robertson County needs more people to sign up for free COVID-19 mobile testing.

Officials reached out to KBTX Monday morning urging the public to sign up for mobile testing.

There are 120 tests available between two testing sites.

The mobile testing is taking place in Franklin and Hearne from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday.

Franklin testing will be at the Pridgeon Center on 351 Cooks Lane.

Hearne testing will be at Hearne High School on 1202 West Brown Street.

Residents can register by visiting txcovidtest.org or calling 512-883-2400 after 8:00 a.m.

You will be screened to see if you have the following symptoms:

•Fever and/or Chills

•Cough (Dry or Productive)

•Fatigue

•Body Aches/Muscle or Joint Pain

•Shortness of Breath

•Sore Throat

•Headaches

•Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea

•Nasal Congestion

•Loss of Taste and/or Smell