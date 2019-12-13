Get the full Christmas Experience in Brookshire

Looking for Christmas magic that the whole family can enjoy?

Dewberry Farm, located in Brookshire, offers ample fun for all ages through December 29.

Before it gets dark, pick out and cut down your very own Christmas tree in the Christmas Tree Forest. Dewberry Farm furnishes guests with the saw or staff at the farm will cut down the tree for you. Admission is free to the farm if you choose just to visit to purchase a tree.

“Tree heights in the 2019 season range from 4-feet to 12-feet. Each tree is individually priced, ranging from $30 – $220+, with an average price of $90,” according to the Dewberry Farm website. The types of trees grown at Dewberry Farm are: Leylands, Murrays, and Blue Ice, to learn more about these trees, click here.

Larry Emerson, Co-Owner of Dewberry Farm is very passionate about the Christmas trees he has been growing on the farm for several years. According to Emerson, he recommends all Christmas tree shoppers known the dimensions of the room they plan to put the tree in before they come out to the farm. Additionally, according to Emerson, Christmas trees should be fed regular water, not sugar water.

The last day to purchase Christmas trees at Dewberry Farm is December 15. Trees will be available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Once you have selected a tree, be sure to check out the Christmas Village and Country Store.

According to the other Dewberry Farm Co-Owner, Mary Emerson, the Christmas Village, and Country Store are very beautiful at night, as it is decorated and lit for Christmas. In the Christmas Village, there are countless activities like visiting Santa, the giant snow globe, Hay Mountain, Fort Dew Hickey, countless photo opportunities, sports ball zone, jumping pillows, apple cannons, and much more. A full list can be seen here.

When it gets dark, guests can also visit the Trail of Lights!

“The Trail of Lights is a 15-acre area where we have lights and different staged scenes where you can enjoy going through it,” said Mary Emerson. “It takes about 20 minutes to go through it on a wagon. You can only go through it on a wagon. You cannot drive through it.”

In the Trail of Lights, there are themed lit areas like Nutcracker Lane, Toyland!, A Winter Wonderland, Santa’s Village, Gingerbread Town, and more.

Dewberry Farm is open to the public every Friday through Sunday till December 29. The Trail of Lights is open from 4-9 p.m. Santa will be visiting the farm from 4 p.m. till 9 p.m.

If purchased online, tickets are $21.20 per person. Tickets can also be purchased onsite at the box office for $24.95 per person. Parking is free.

Dewberry Farm is located at FM 362 & Morrison Road in Brookshire.

For more information on Dewberry Farm, see the related links section.