Get the kids ready for summer camps with the Texas Brigades

If you're already looking towards the summer months, it's time to get the kids ready for summer camps offered by the Texas Brigades.

Texas Brigades is a collection of wildlife and natural resource-focused leadership development programs for youth. They have five-day summer camps including the bobwhite, buckskin, bass, coastal, ranch, and waterfowl brigades.

Youths ages 13 to 17 who are highly motivated and active in their community are encouraged to join. Applications are open right now at the Texas Brigades website.

The last day to apply is March 15 and camp selections will be announced on April 15.