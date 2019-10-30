Get to know Bryan District 1 city council candidates

Election Day is next week. There are two city council races in Bryan. One of them is for Single Member District 1.

Sedrick Gilbert of Bryan is running against incumbent Reuben Marin for the district one council seat.

“I’ve accepted this as a calling to give back to the community that has given me so much,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert is running on a platform that promotes affordable housing options after a recent zoning ordinance change.

“There needs to be a definition of affordable. Affordable for who? I’m for providing affordable housing for all income levels,” he said.

Reuben Marin currently holds the district one seat.

“It’s great to be able to serve the citizens of Bryan,” said Marin. “Specifically district one and be able to give back to my community.”

Marin says he’s also pushing for affordable housing with the approval of a new initiative.

“It’s just getting going,” he said. “The Bryan Home Initiative will target individuals who are in mobile homes who are looking to replace their mobile homes with an affordable site-built home.”

Both men say they are right for the job.

“I’ve been a natural-born leader all my life,” said Gilbert. “What I wish to do is uplift everyone, for us all to see one another as brothers and sisters.”

“My best qualities are leadership, honesty, and integrity,” said Marin. “I am able to communicate with our citizens. I’m from district one, born and raised. I’m able to relate to the citizens from our district.”

Early voting is currently underway. Election day is set for November 5th

