Get to know Bryan District 2 city council candidates

Election Day is next week. There are two city council races in Bryan. One of them is for Single Member District 2.

Rafael Pena is running against incumbent Prentiss Madison.

Pena once held the District 2 seat but lost it to Madison in 2016.

"Some of the things we were able to accomplish, the Old Hearne Road project, which addressed the curbs, gutters, and sidewalks, and the Sadie Thomas Park Pool," said Pena.

Pena says he’s running again now because of a recent zoning ordinance change regarding manufactured homes

"That made my decision pretty easy,” said Pena.

If elected, Pena says he would work to overturn the zoning decision and fight the approval of a super park.

"If I'm elected I will push to have these drainage projects pushed identified and funded,” said Pena. “Fix the flooding in Castle Heights once and for all and fix the drainage issues throughout the city.”

His opponent Prentiss Madison currently holds the seat. He says during his three years on the council he's been able to address some major infrastructure issues.

"Alone this year we have about $10 million in projects going into single-member district 2,” said Madison.

Madison says flooding and drainage issues in Castle Heights are also of concern.

"We had a big event. They came out and we cleaned the creek out,” he said. “We also did some consulting to see what we need to do to help alleviate the flooding."

Madison says he stands by the decisions he's made so far and hopes to address more of the city's challenges going forward.

"One of our challenges is workforce housing,” said Madison. “We have a first phase of approaching that and that is something we are going to continue to work on to make sure we are bringing livable wages to the city of Bryan when companies are looking to relocate."

Early voting continues this week. Election Day is Tuesday, November 5.

