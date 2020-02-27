Get your appetite ready for an annual charity gumbo cook-off

The City of Wixon Valley is firing up the stoves for their 6th Annual Charity Gumbo Cook-off.

Proceeds from the event are benefiting Phoebe's Home and the programs they provide to women and children victims of domestic violence.

The family-friendly event will have bounce houses, live music, raffles, and first responder teams from all over the area.

The cook-off is open to the public and if you would like to participate in the cook-off you must register by March 4. For more information on registration, you can call (979) 589-1688.