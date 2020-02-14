Get your gardening needs at upcoming Home and Garden Expo

One of the biggest events in the Brazos Valley is happening this weekend covering all your gardening needs.

The 41st Annual Home and Garden Expo takes place at the Brazos County Expo Complex on February 15-16.

People can shop for family, home, yard and gardening needs. The Brazos County Master Gardeners will have seminars throughout the weekend. Dan Bawden will also make an appearance presenting a seminar on remodeling realities.

Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and kids under 12 are free. Tickets are good for the whole weekend.