Giant hay bale structure spreads awareness of medical mask

For the past four years, David and Heather Bankston have placed giant hay bale structures on their front lawn off of FM 1179 in Bryan just down the road from Allen Academy.

The most recent piece of art was a "little" drummer bear that stands over 20 ft tall.

Heather is a nurse at CHI St Joseph and decided to add a medical mask to it in order to spread awareness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says that many people have stopped by and taken pictures in front of the structure.

The couple makes four different types of artwork a year out of hay bales and they plan to make one for Easter in the coming weeks.