Local builders are competing this year in a fun gingerbread house bake-off at Century Square on December 8.

The one-day event allows local building industries, design, and creative professionals to show off their construction skills in a gingerbread build-off.

The competition kicks off at 10:00 a.m. and the judging will start at 3:30 p.m. The big winner will be announced at 4:30 p.m.

The event will help fund a number of local scholarships.