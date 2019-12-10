Gingerbread house workshop just for kids in College Station

There are many traditions during the holidays, but one of the most common staples is decorating gingerbread houses.

Cook N Grow in College Station is offering a Gingerbread House Workshop just for kids. On Wednesday, December 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., parents can drop their children at the Cook N Grow studio located 2151 Harvey Mitchell Parkway, Suite 111.

During the two hours, children from ages 4 to 11, will be supplied with tons of candy for decorating their gingerbread house, games, hot cocoa, and more! What makes this workshop unique is the gingerbread house kit.

“The kit itself is not a store-bought kit,” said Cook N Grow owner, Gina Carrera. “You can eat it, and it is going to taste good, so the kids actually do eat their houses, which is fun. [They don’t] just eat the candy.”

In addition to the Gingerbread House Workshop, Cook N Grow is also offering private events for groups, businesses, and families for a unique twist to traditional holiday parties.

Cook N Grow has been teaching the art of cooking for adults and children in College Station since 2014. It's owned by Gina Carrera, a retired architect. She says the kitchen was the heart of her house growing up, and it’s where she spent a lot her time. She is extremely passionate about cooking and working with people, which led her to open the business.

