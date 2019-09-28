Girl Scout builds play area at local humane society

A local Girl Scout is working towards earning her Gold Award, the highest achievement possible by a Girl Scout.

After a year and a half of planning, 18-year-old Athlelie Schooler showed up to Aggieland Humane Society Saturday to break ground on her project.

She decided to design and build interactive playground areas for people and adoptable animals to play in. The areas will have toys, benches, and are completely gated in.

After volunteering at the humane society for years, mixed with her love for animals, made it an easy decision to focus her work towards helping adoptable animals.

Schooler says her work through Girl Scouts of the Brazos Valley, she has been able to leave lasting impacts on the community.

“Being able to build a project like this, and being able to help others, I can only imagine where this project can be taken from here that can help benefit the relationship between future people and future animals,” said Schooler.

The play areas were finished Saturday afternoon, and toys will soon fill up the bins inside.

On October 22, you can donate to Girl Scouts during the 18 hour Brazos Valley Gives online charity event supporting local nonprofits.

