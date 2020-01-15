Girl Scouts cookies officially on sale

It's a time of year that just about everyone looks forward to, Girl Scout Cookies go on sale starting Wednesday.

Although we see it as a chance to indulge, the purpose of the cookies goes much further. The Girls Scouts Cookie Program fills a gap in the education of girls from Kindergarten to 12th grade. The program help girls from a young age learn how to manage money and build healthy financial habits.

The cookie season runs from today until February 23. You can visit their website to find local cookie booths.