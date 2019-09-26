Glass Cutting 101 with Brazos Glassworks

Whether it's home improvement like replacing a window or broken mirror, or an art project like creating your own stained glass, knowing how to cut your own glass can come in handy.

At Brazos Glassworks, in Downtown Bryan, they offer a Glass Cutting 101 class to teach you the proper skills to cut glass for whatever project you may need it for.

“Basically anybody can cut glass and score the glass, but it’s that skill level of learning how to control the curves, how to get those difficult cuts to create that nice shape that you need,” said co-owner Barbara Peevey. “That is just an important skill.”

If you are an old pro with glass or never handled glass before, all experience levels are welcome to come and take the class.

The next Glass Cutting 101 class is on Saturday, October 5, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you cannot make the class on October 5, Peevey, says they also offer one-on-one lessons to better work with your schedule.

Besides the glass cutting course, Brazos Glassworks also offers other classes like beginner stained glass, beginning fusing, fusing workshops, make a sushi set, make a coral bowl, and more. However, for most classes that involve working with glass, the Glass Cutting 101 course is a required pre-requisite.

In addition to the classes, Brazos Glassworks also is a storefront and gallery. You can find jewelry, stained glass, glass art, beads, mosaics, and more. They also do glass repairs.

