Global Citizen announces new artists to join ‘One World: Together At Home’ broadcast

Global Citizen’s One World: Together At Home, a global special curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, has added over 70 artists to the lineup.

The special, premiering April 18, will celebrate and support health care workers and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, Amy Poehler, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Wifrey, Usher, Lupita, Nyong’o, Taylor Swift, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, LL Cool J and Céline Dion are just a few who will be making appearances and performing during One World: Together At Home. Friends from Sesame Street are also on the lineup.

“We are grateful to the private sector who have listened to the public’s call for action and come together to support the global response to COVID19. This pandemic is too large for governments to tackle alone,” Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, said.

Evans says his hope for the special is that “everyone will come away believing that we ... can emerge from this moment forever grateful for the work of doctors, nurses, teachers, grocery store workers and all those who are the backbone of out communities.”

One World: Together At Home will be broadcast on Saturday at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, appearing on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, The CW, and iHeartMedia.

There will also be a digital show before the broadcast starting at 11 a.m. PDT/2 p.m. EDT. Streaming partners for the event include Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube. The digital livestream will include appearance by Billy Ray Cyrus, Charlie Puth, Common, Delta Goodrem, FINNEAS, Jennifer Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Lady Antebellum, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris and more.

One World: Together At Home will help provide resources for frontline health workers, as well as local organizations working to provide food, shelter, and health care to people in need during this pandemic.

