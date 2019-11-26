Gloria Kennard and friends setting up for annual Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal

A Bryan woman is getting the kitchen ready and preparing to feed hundreds of people on Thanksgiving.

For 31 years now, Gloria Kennard and lots of friends have brought a special meal for anyone who needs a place to gather Thursday.

“It’s good to be able to help someone because that’s what God put us all here together for someone because I need you and you need me and we all need the Lord," said Kennard of Bryan.

The 74-year-old has been doing this for so long, it's almost like clockwork.

"This will be turkey and dressing, ham, green beans, potato salad, cranberry sauce, giblet gravy, bread, and dessert," said Kennard as she showed the tables where food will be placed.

Back in the late 80's she had an idea to help her community.

"I was sitting at home doing nothing and it kept crossing my mind you need to get up and do something for the community, give back to the community so I decided to do a Thanksgiving meal," she recalled.

"I'm just amazed that this one person organizes it all and has for so long and continues to so that's to be part of it is an honor," said Susan Prescott, a volunteer.

She and other volunteers were setting up at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

"I'm totally in awe of someone who takes on that year after year for this long because it takes a lot of work physical energy, emotional energy when you think you're not going to have enough so I applaud her," said Prescott.

"God has blessed me with a lot of friends that come and help," said Kennard.

"God is good all the time and all the time God is good! Yeah," she added.

This year's meal is so big they needed an extra day to prepare.

"I hope to have about 800 this year," she said.

The 800 meals to be marked in the same notepad that's counted meals for decades.

"It's a lot I kept a lot," said Kennard. "At first when we started off it was very slow, very slow. It grew and now it's out of sight. Thank the Lord," she said.

"I’m very thankful that I was able to wake up this morning and when I woke up this morning I had my right mind and I could come to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church to set up to help someone," said Kennard.

Everyone is invited to attend the Thanksgiving meal.

It starts at 11 a.m. Thursday with a message.

Food will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

It's located on West MLK Jr. Street in Bryan.

