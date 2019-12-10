Go inside a local beehive with BeeWeaver Honey Farms

BeeWeaver Honey Farms has been creating a buzz in the Brazos Valley for more than 130 years.

During the year, BeeWeaver offers beekeeping training, hive tours with bee experts, honey tasting, and special bee events.

Also all year long, experts are hard at work managing the hives and protecting the integrity of the process to allow the bees to naturally do their work.

For a full demonstration, see the video player above.

BeeWeaver Honey Farms features many events throughout the year. other events. The next event is on Dec. 21, which is a specialty honey event. At this event, guests will learn how to make three different flavored varieties of honey. These varieties are meant to be the perfect gift for the holidays.

“What makes us unique is that we all love bees, and we want to teach people about bees," said Camp. "We want to teach people how important bees are.”

You can visit Monday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

BeeWeaver features several ways you can learn more about bees and honey, like free public hive tours, private hive tours, free honey mead tour, and the in-hive experience. For more information and booking information, you can click here.

