Gold’s Gym files for bankruptcy due to coronavirus pandemic

Well-known gym chain Gold’s Gym has filed for bankruptcy, blaming the coronavirus pandemic for its financial stress.

Gold’s Gym permanently closed 30 locations in the United States in April but still has nearly 700 locations around the world, including about 63 that are owned and operated by the company. (Source: CNN)

Gold's Gym, which has operated for more than 50 years, filed for Chapter 11 protection Monday.

About 63 of those are owned and operated by the company.

The company’s CEO, Adam Zeitsiff, says the bankruptcy filing will help it shed those leases. The closures, announced in April, will mainly affect locations in St. Louis, Alabama and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Franchise-owned locations should not be affected by the filing, according to the Gold’s Gym website.

Like many businesses, Gold’s Gym locations shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The gyms are following local and state guidelines as well as direction from public health officials in deciding when to reopen.

The chain is offering members free at-home fitness options while its gyms are closed.

Clothing retailer J.Crew also announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy. The company hopes to continue day-to-day operations at its stores amid its restructuring.

