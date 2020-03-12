Golfers teeing up for annual Twin City Mission golf classic

The 20th Annual Twin City Mission Golf Classic is quickly approaching. Ron Crozier stopped by today to tell us more.

The classic starts at 9 a.m. on March 23 at the Philips Events Center. The entry fee is $125 per golfer. To register to play or volunteer, Twin City Mission has a registration form online.

Crozier says that although this is a special event for the organization, he wants people to remember that they provide services all year round. Some of the services include homeless and housing services and domestic violence services.

Crozier goes on to say that despite numerous events being canceled in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, this event will go on.

"While there might not be a rodeo and there may not be the NBA, by golly there will be golf on March 23rd," Crozier said.